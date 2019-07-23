BSY in Delhi today

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa will arrive in the national capital on Wednesday to meet central leaders to discuss issues related to the formation of a new government in Karnataka.

Yeddyurappa is likely to meet party chief Amit Shah, working president J P Nadda and other leaders. Soon after the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress government, Nadda met Shah and discussed the state's political developments, sources said.

Party general secretary incharge of Karnataka Muralidhara Rao tweeted: “Good riddance! Unholy alliance and it's misrule has finally come to an end. Curtains down for the farce going on in the Karnataka assembly for the last 4 days.”.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, “At last, truth has prevailed & #Karnataka will have the popular BJP Govt. Power hungry #Congress & #JDS tried their best to hang on to power through all undemocratic means. Today their ugly design has been defeated & truth has triumphed. It is a victory of the people of Karnataka.”