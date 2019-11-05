‘BSY is COO of horse-trading empire’

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has described Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa COO (chief operating officer) of BJP’s horse-trading empire in the country.

Replying to a query on audio clip of Yediyurappa, Shergill told mediapersons that the horse-trading empire of the BJP was engaged in crushing the government in power. Home Minister Amit Shah who is also the BJP national president should clarify his stand on Yediyurappa’s claim in the audio clip, he demanded.