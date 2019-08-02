BSY orders Anna Bhagya review, says scheme misused

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday ordered a comprehensive review of the Anna Bhagya scheme, a flagship welfare measure launched by the previous Congress government to provide 7 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household.

“There are an estimated one lakh illegal beneficiaries under the Anna Bhagya scheme in every district,” Yediyurappa told a news conference.

“The scheme should benefit only those who are eligible. But those who are rich, government employees, those with cars and tractors have received benefits illegally,” he said. People with illegal BPL cards have an understanding with local fair price shops. This misuse must be stopped. Not a single eligible beneficiary should be deprived, he said.

Accordingly, all Anna Bhagya beneficiaries will be surveyed to identify the ineligible.

The populist Anna Bhagya was former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s pet scheme aimed at achieving a “hunger-free” Karnataka.

The government has earmarked Rs 3,770 crore for the scheme in 2019-20 fiscal. The scheme requires an estimated 80,000 metric tonnes of rice every month.

Plugging leakage under the scheme will reduce the burden on the government, Yediyurappa said. “We buy the rice from the open market for Rs 32-33 per kg,” he said.

Yediyurappa also said that Anna Bhagya rice stocks lay unused in warehouses for the past 2-3 years. “I have no hesitation to say that rice stocks are rotting. Officials responsible for this situation should face action. I have sought details on the total quantity of rice lying in warehouses, for how long they are stockpiled, why and so on,” he said.

The Anna Bhagya review comes just days after Yediyurappa ordered the cancellation of the Tipu Jayanti, which was another Siddaramaiah initiative.