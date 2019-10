Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has denied any rift or dissent in the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here on Tuesday, Yediyurappa said that he has asked Vijayapur MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal not to issue statements. "Talks have also been held with MLA Umesh Katti and there is no dissent in the state unit of BJP."

He said that he was not aware that party leaders, if denied ticket for bypolls, would join Congress.