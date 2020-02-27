BSY’s ‘fighting spirit’ hailed at birthday bash

Praying for the longevity of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, several leaders hailed the fighting spirit of the Lingayat strongman which helped him grow from a grassroots-level leader to the chief minister of Karnataka.

The 78th birthday bash of Yediyurappa, organised at Palace Grounds, saw Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former external affairs minister S M Krishna, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and others in participation.

Singh described Yediyurappa as a man known for his deeds, who worked for his success. Noting that the chief minister had travelled on foot to organise the party in different parts of Karnataka, Singh called him a ‘born fighter’ - an attribute that helped him strengthen BJP and garner a following.

“Yediyurappa’s popularity has only grown due to his work,” he said.

Santhosh described Yediyurappa as a model for party workers, who was always concerned about farmers and irrigation.

On a lighter vein, he said that Yediyurappa’s safari suit pockets are filled with chits of various projects, which are like a mine of information on various issues. “Some chits will also have pointers to criticise opponents,” he noted.

Siddaramaiah, taking a subtle dig on the political affairs of the state, said that Yediyurappa is under a lot of pressure. “I pray that he has the strength to overcome the challenges faced by him,” he said.

Recalling the similarities in their political careers - both were first elected (to the Assembly) in 1983 - he said that only those leaderso who come from the grassroots, can understand and address people’s problems.

Yediyurappa, in his address, thanked the trust shown by the party leadership and the support of voters from Shikaripura constituency for voting him seven consecutive times.

A souvenir ‘Danivariyada Dheemantha’ was also released at the event.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the dignitaries who wished Yediyurappa. “Birthday greetings to Karnataka’s hardworking CM B S Yediyurappa-Ji. He is passionately working for the state’s progress, especially on farmer welfare and rural development. I pray for his long life and good health.”