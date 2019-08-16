BSY to hold talks on Cabinet formation with Amit Shah

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to hold a meeting with BJP national president Amit Shah here on Saturday to finalise the expansion of the Cabinet.

The chief minister and BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh held a detailed discussion here and prepared a list of legislators, who can be inducted into the Council of Ministers, sources in the party said.

Later in the evening Yediyurappa met party Working President J P Nadda and held a discussion. He also learnt to have a submitted the list.

The chief minister is scheduled to meet Amit Shah on Saturday at 5.30 pm for discussion. Both the leaders are likely to finalise the list by Saturday evening, sources said.

The party is likely to induct 18 to 20 ministers into the Cabinet while remaining slots will be kept vacant for disqualified MLAs. Based on the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement on their disqualification, the party will take a call on their induction, source said.