BSY's ex-aide claims innocence over anonymous letters

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s estranged aide tried to dispel rumours of his involvement in penning two controversial anonymous letters that cast aspersions on the CM, and depicted the state government in poor light. In a letter, Santosh said that the false allegations levelled against him were motivated by vested interests. “I haven’t written any anonymous letter, nor travelled to Delhi to complain (against Yediyurappa),” he said.

Two anonymous letters in less than a month had accused of alternative power centres in the state government and alleged that Yediyurappa’s younger son B Y Vijayendra wielded significant influence in state government affairs.

This has lead to speculations about growing disgruntlement within BJP ranks, and rumours of another ploy to unseat Yediyurappa had also emerged.

Santosh said that he has turned an introvert, and such false allegations had hurt him. “I have brought this to the attention of my elders,” he said.

Katti avoids BSY

In another headache for Yediyurappa, who is battling discontent among his followers in the BJP ranks, senior BJP MLA Umesh Katti appeared to avoid the CM during his visit to a private event in Belagavi.

Katti, who is sulking for not being included in the state Cabinet, left the venue of the marriage ceremony of MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath’s daughter minutes before Yediyurappa’s arrival on Sunday, setting tongues wagging among political circles. As reports of Yediyurappa’s special flight landing at the airport reached the venue, Katti walked out with a pretext of attending another marriage in the city.