BSY's new cabinet to have 13-14 members

A total of 13-14 ministers will be inducted into the state Cabinet when Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa forms his council of ministers Tuesday - more than 20 days after he was sworn-in as chief minister. Four Cabinet meetings too have been held with a lone member - the chief minister himself.

The list of MLAs who will make it to the Cabinet, Yediyurappa said, will be finalised by Monday afternoon. The ministers are likely to be sworn-in at around 4 pm on Tuesday. "I have discussed the issue with party president Amit Shah. Thirteen-fourtheen MLAs will be part of the Cabinet," he said.

The remaining berths in the Cabinet are expected to be filled after the Supreme Court decision on disqualified MLAs. Some berths are reserved for them as per a prior arrangement. While the number of rebels to be accommodated is yet to be announced, indications are that at least half the disqualified MLAs will be part of the new Cabinet.

Meanwhile, sources said that Cabinet will have more fresh faces. The move was recommended by the party leadership during Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's visits to Delhi regarding Cabinet expansion. Among the names doing the rounds as first time- ministers are: Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar, Sullia MLA S Angara and MLC N Ravikumar. However, senior leaders such as K S Eshwarappa, R Ashoka, B Sriramulu and Govind Karajol would also be accommodated.

Attempts by Yediyurappa to accommodate more of his loyalists was shot down by the central leadership - which exercised for more control over state affairs as indicated by the selection of Assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri over K G Bopaiah.

Yediyurappa had come under severe criticism for the delay in Cabinet expansion. The Opposite parties were vociferous in pointing out that there were no ministers when the state faced one of the worst floods. Though Yediyurappa travelled to Delhi in the first week of August to meet Shah for Cabinet expansion, he had to return empty handed following the demise of BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj and the worsening flood situation in the state.

Subsequently, he visited Delhi on August 16 and 17 to finalise the list of ministers.