BT Lalitha Naik receives threatening letter

Unknown miscreants have sent a threatening letter to Balaji Tangali Lalitha Naik, former minister of Kannada, Culture and Women and Child Welfare cum writer, social activist.

In the letter the miscreants had stated that she had to be shot dead for participating in the events/programmes organised by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI). The latter having the seal of Rajajinagar postal office had no details of the sender.

According to Naik the post came in the morning, but she opened it only around 4 pm as she was busy. She noticed the letter written in red ink filhily abusing her, a few other writers, and politicians including two former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy.

The letter further stated that they are all involved in supporting anti-national elements. Naik has filed a complaint with the Sanjayanagar police. The police have taken a non cognizable register (NCR) and necessary security measures have been taken.

