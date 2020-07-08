Budding Kannada actor Sushil Kumar ends life

A budding Kannada film actor Sushil Kumar (32) ended his life by hanging at a farmhouse of his friend at Induvala village in the district on Wednesday.

After his television stint, Sushil Kumar landed meaty roles in “Kamarottu Checkpost” a 2019 horror thriller, and yet-to-be-released “Salaga.”

According to police, depression forced Sushil Kumar to take the extreme step. Sushil, an engineering graduate, was a gym trainer in Bengaluru. He was into modelling before making his debut on small screen. He had played the role of a police officer in ‘Salaga’, alongside Duniya Vijay.

He was married to a woman from Kodagu three years ago. As gyms were closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he had returned to his house in Kallahalli, and was not reachable since three days. The family members had lodged a missing complaint with the police. Sushil was found hanging at a farmhouse in Induvala on Wednesday morning. The Mandya Rural police have registered a case.

Duniya Vijay took to Facebook to condole the death of Sushil: “A young and aspiring actor had donned the role of a police officer in ‘Salaga’. I thought he would become a hero in future. But, he has gone too soon even before the film is released.”