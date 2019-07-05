Budget 2019: State gets Rs 2,536 crore for railways

The South Western Railways (SWR) has got outlay of Rs 2,536 crore for capital expenditure for the 2019-20 with focus on doubling tracks and modernisation of stations in the budget.

In the current fiscal, the SWR has planned electrification of 466 kms and doubling of 266 Kms. Besides, 28-km of the new line between Gangavathi and Karatagi will be commissioned, said an official. The railways also planned the modernisation of three stations- Mysuru, Yeshwantpur and Dharwad in this year, a senior official said.

Of the total doubling of 1,394 km of railway line proposed in Karnataka, which includes doubling of Belagavi-Hubballi-Tipatur to Bengaluru line, the work on only 354 km has been completed so far. However, the national transporter will expedite the remaining works, said the official.

Railway under bridges or over bridges will be built at 97 manned level crossing and CCTVs will be installed in 11 stations this year under the SWR zone said the official.