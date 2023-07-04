Budget session extended till July 21

The ongoing budget session of the legislature has been extended up to July 21, Assembly Speaker U T Khader said on Tuesday.

The session was to end on July 14. The Houses will deliberate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address on July 5 and the government will reply to the debate on July 6.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the 2023-24 budget on July 7.

Between July 10 and 19, the House will discuss demands for grants. On July 20, the finance bills will be passed, Khader said.

Ideas sought to expand ops of K'taka Soaps & Detergents Limited

Industries Minister M B Patil on Tuesday invited ideas and suggestions from experts on expanding the operations of the Mysore Sandal brand of soap.

Patil said his department has decided to expand the market for the brand nationally and globally.

“When compared with other private soap brands, the reach of the Mysore Sandal product made by the state-owned KSDL lies far behind. Even the export revenue is very low and accounts for a meagre 3 per cent of the total revenue,” the minister said, adding that the brand is confined to just south India. It is not a market leader in Karnataka itself, Patil pointed out.

The department wants to make the Mysore Sandal a “true jewel as envisioned by Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar who set up the government soap factory in Bengaluru,” Patil said.

He has urged experts to write to karnatakavision2030@gmail.com with suggestions.

Rudrappa Lamani for Dy Speaker

Even as the Congress had picked Chamarajanagar MLA C Puttarangashetty to become the deputy speaker of the Assembly, Haveri MLA Rudrappa Lamani is set to file his nomination papers for the post on Wednesday.

Lamani met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss his candidature. Lamani, the Haveri MLA, was a minister in the first Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

The Banjara community was upset that Lamani was not inducted as a minister.