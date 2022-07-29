Build a hospital in Bellare in Praveen's name, his wife tells CM

"Such incidents should never repeat in the future. None should meet the same cruel fate as my husband," Praveen's wife repeatedly pleaded with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when the latter visited the house in Nettar to condole the BJP Yuva Morcha leader's death.

"It's high time, the government should become alert. Like my husband, there are many who have dedicated their lives to party's organisational activities. Please ensure their safety," Nutan appealed. There are many people involved in the murder of my husband. All of them should be traced and punished. Those coming forward to furnish surety should be punished. Those who murdered my husband should be hanged to death," Nutan urged.

As CM and other Ministers sat in silence, Nutan requested the government to build a hospital in memory of her husband in Bellare. "After he was attacked with lethal weapons in front of his shop, he was still breathing. If there was a full-fledged hospital in Bellare, his life would have been saved," Nutan stressed.

She appealed to the CM to build a full-fledged hospital in the memory of Praveen in Bellare, which Bommai promised to fulfill. A relative Ranjith said Praveen had many Muslim friends and on the day of being murdered, he had attended the house warming ceremony of his friend Arif.

"Go back"

Earlier in the day, the entire family including Praveen's wife Nutan, took Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor to task when the latter arrived at the house. "Do not come to console us or give us cheques. First arrest those who had murdered my husband," Nutan pleaded.

Praveen's uncle Jayaram Poojary charged that BJP leaders keen on extracting political mileage from the murder had arrived late at Bellare and did not attend the procession. There had been no violence until the arrival of BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, he added.

BJP State Vice President B Y Vijayendra said he along with local MLAs and leaders will build a house for Praveen's house. The house will crumble at any moment, he said and added that he will strive to get a government job for Praveen's wife.