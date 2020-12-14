Bus services resume in Kalaburagi

In a huge relief to passengers, North-Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) commenced bus services in Kalaburagi on Monday under police protection.

However, a Bidar-bound bus was pelted with stones by miscreants in Bidar. About 25 people were aboard in the bus.

The buses are operating based on the number of commuters at the bus stand. Police security has been provided to each bus going to various destinations.

Buses to Hyderabad, Vijayapura, Bidar and Shahapur and other cities were on their way after a three-day strike by employees.

The strike continued on Sunday as the government refused to consider Road Transport Corporation workers as government employees.