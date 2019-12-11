Byelection victory: PM hails people of state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the people of Karnataka for electing the maximum number of candidates from the BJP in the byelections.

At a weekly meeting of the BJP MPs at Parliament House, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to address the meeting, members gave a standing ovation to him, for completing six months in office in the second term.

“On behalf of the party, we gave him a standing ovation. But PM Modi congratulated Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, state ministers and BJP leadership in Karnataka and gave a standing ovation to the people of the state,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

Referring to the victory in Chikballapur and KR Pet Assembly segments, the PM said the party was able to register victory in two seats of south Karnataka where the BJP never won earlier. He said the victory margin was high in many seats. Modi hoped that since there is a stable government in Karnataka now, there will be a lot of development in the state at a faster pace, Joshi said.