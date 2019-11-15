Bypoll heat sees CM pacifying Savadi, Shankar

A day after rewarding rebels with bypoll tickets, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday had to face disgruntlement from within the BJP, including his sulking deputy Laxman Savadi who is staring at an uncertain future.

Savadi, who was not only inducted into Yediyurappa’s Cabinet but was also elevated as deputy chief minister, is unelected. Since he is neither a member of the Legislative Assembly nor the Council, Savadi will have to join either of the Houses before January third week to continue in the office.

He lost the May 2018 election from Athani against Congress’ now-disqualified Mahesh Kumathalli, who has now been given the BJP ticket. Savadi was hoping to get the ticket.

Yediyurappa held talks with Savadi and assured him that his interests will be safeguarded. It is said that Savadi expressed concern over his political future, especially that he is afraid of losing hold over the Athani constituency. Apparently, he even contemplated resigning. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also met Savadi.

Speculation is rife that the party may make Savadi a member of the Legislative Council.

Speaking to reporters, Savadi said his supporters were upset over him not getting the bypoll ticket. “About 25,000 of them wanted to carry out a padayatra. I got it stopped. I’m a disciplined soldier of the party. I’ll try my best to help our candidates win,” he said, adding that he will camp in Athani for the bypolls.

The BJP’s central leadership will take a call on the way forward for him, Savadi said. “Naturally, once I don’t have a constituency, I’ll have to think of an alternative. I was made minister and deputy CM even though I wasn’t a legislator. So, they’ll take a call on this, too,” he said.

Earlier in the day, disqualified Ranebennur legislator R Shankar demanded the bypoll ticket, saying he was a two-time minister and that there was pressure on him to contest. But he relented after meeting Yediyurappa.

“I’ve promised Shankar that he’ll be made a MLC and then a minister. I always keep my promises,” Yediyurappa said, and announced Arunkumar Guththur (Pujar) as the BJP candidate for Ranebennur.

To accommodate Savadi and Shankar in the Legislative Council, the party may ask incumbents such as N Ravikumar, Tejaswini Gowda, Rudregowda and Lehar Singh Siroya to step down.

The party is also facing protests from its cadre in Mahalakshmi Layout against fielding disqualified legislator K Gopalaiah.