Bypolls: Prudent JD(S) to await apex court verdict

The JD(S) will field candidates in all the 15 constituencies going for bypolls, party supremo H D Deve Gowda said on Wednesday.

However, the party has adopted a prudent approach and will await the Supreme Court's verdict in this matter before making any preparations for the polls, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there was a wrong perception that JD(S) would focus only on Old Mysuru region. However, if the Supreme Court directions in the case of the rebel MLAs calls for bypolls, the party would not hold back and would contest all the constituencies, he said.

The Supreme Court will hear the case again on October 22. The bypolls are dependent on whether or not the apex court will uphold the decision of the former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar who had disqualified 17 rebel MLAs.

Further, JD(S) would also take part in the local body elections. "Bengaluru civic body elections are due in 10 months. We will contest in all these elections," he said.

When mediapersons asked whether the party would be open to welcoming those who had quit earlier this year, Gowda said the question does not arise at all. Three JD(S) MLAs, AH Vishwanath (Hunsur), Narayana Gowda (KR Pet) and Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout) were among the 17 rebel MLAs.

Mahesh resignation

Potentially spelling more trouble for the party, former JD(S) minister Sa Ra Mahesh announced in a press conference on Wednesday that he had submitted his resignation to the Speaker on September 24, which was yet to be accepted.

Clearing the air, Deve Gowda said the speaker had spoken to Sa Ra Mahesh and that the MLA had been asked to withdraw his resignation.

Speaking to DH, Mahesh said he would soon be withdrawing his resignation, following the advice of the speaker. In a letter to the Speaker, Mahesh has mentioned his tiff with former JD(S) state president and now disqualified MLA A H Vishwanath as the reason for his resignation.