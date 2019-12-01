Bypolls: Shettar throws counter-challenge to Congress

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar turned the tables on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assembly Siddaramaiah by asking him to resign from his position if the BJP wins all the 15 seats facing bypolls on December 5.

Responding to the 'challenge' thrown by Siddaramaiah to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asking him (BSY) to resign from CM’s post if he fails to win eight of the 15 seats in the bypolls, Shettar said there is no question of Yediyurappa resigning from his post as the party is assured of bagging all the 15 seats.

He also said, the opposition parties will come out of their delusion of forming a government again in the state on December 9, as the BJP will bag all the seats.

Shettar said the opposition party leaders are making statements of forging a partnership to form the government in Karnataka again to divert the attention of the people. They will not succeed and Yediyurappa will continue as chief minister for the next 42 months, he added.