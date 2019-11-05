C H Vijayshankar rejoins BJP

Two years after he quit the BJP to join Congress, former Lok Sabha member C H Vijayshankar rejoined the saffron party here on Tuesday.

He had joined the Congress ahead of Assembly elections and had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency against BJP’s Pratap Simha. “I had quit the party due to various reasons. However, since BJP was an excellent organisation, I am joining back,” he said, adding that he was Swayamsevak since school days.