C H Vijayshankar rejoins BJP

State BJP president hands over BJP flag to Vijayshankar at the party office in Bengaluru on Tuesday. DH Photo

Two years after he quit the BJP to join Congress, former Lok Sabha member C H Vijayshankar rejoined the saffron party here on Tuesday.

He had joined the Congress ahead of Assembly elections and had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency against BJP’s Pratap Simha. “I had quit the party due to various reasons. However, since BJP was an excellent organisation, I am joining back,” he said, adding that he was Swayamsevak since school days.

 

