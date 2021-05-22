C T Ravi feels Congress is making an organised attempt to malign Modi

Accusing the Congress of an “organised attempt to malign” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Saturday claimed that several recent instances were proof that the alleged toolkit was not fake.
“There have been organised efforts to project Kumbh Mela as a Covid “super spreader” at national and international levels. However, when we look at the Covid situation, Maharashtra and Kerala have high number of cases. More than 2 lakh people participated in the Kumbh Mela and only 1,700 of them have tested positive,” Ravi said.
He added that those who projected Kumbh Mela a “super spreader” do not talk about Eid celebrations in Hyderabad and West Bengal.
“The alleged toolkit also strategised to glorify deaths in the country. There have been efforts to create chaos and anxiety among patients, he added. “Also, the Congress has a role in the bed blocking scam. By blocking the beds first and acting like saviour later, the Congress served its own political interests,” Ravi claimed.
Further, to malign PM Modi, the Congress publicised usage of “Modi strain” and “Indian strain,” Ravi said.
“Is it a coincidence that several leaders including Dinesh Gundu Rao used this term again and again?” he said, adding that all this had been laid out in the alleged toolkit for Congress leaders.
