CAA controversy a non-issue: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Pralhad Joshi, on Sunday, dismissed the controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act as a non-issue and accused the Congress of inciting violence by provoking the Muslim community.

Speaking at the state BJP office in the city, he said that the Congress was resorting to such tactics as it was frustrated by its steady political and electoral decline.

“The Congress cannot tolerate the phenomenal rise of the BJP and Modi’s stature and hence, it is misleading the Muslim community. This won’t work as Muslims have realised the Congress’ plot,” he said.

CAA, he said, was inclusive and is in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. “But, the Congress, TMC and a few left parties are raising a hue and cry over a non-issue,” Joshi said.

The Congress leaders complain that Muslims of the three countries - from which the Centre will give citizenship under CAA - are not eligible for citizenship.

“But this enactment is specifically to those six religious minorities who are persecuted on religious grounds in the three Islamic Republics. In those three countries, Muslims are not religious minorities and they are not persecuted,” he said.

Citing examples of singer Adnan Sami and writer Tasleema Nasreen, he said 500 Muslim families were given citizenship under the Ctizenship Act 1955. Naturalisation is another process through which one can obtain citizenship, he added.