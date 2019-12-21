CAA Protests: Rajya Sabha member detained

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS,
  • Dec 21 2019, 22:41pm ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2019, 01:27am ist
Representative image.

Rajya Sabha Member Binoy Viswam and five others were detained by the police at Lalbagh Circle in Mangaluru on Saturday after they attempted to stage a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.

They were detained for violating the curfew clamped in the city. The protesters raised slogans against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and also against the government.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Viswam said alleged that the police used force without any provocation. He alleged that the administration succeeded in creating a terrifying situation in Mangaluru. But the people of Mangaluru would resist it, he added.

 

