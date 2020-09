A cab driver from Mysuru was killed in a road mishap, at Garaganahalli gate, near Chamarajanagar on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Inayat Pasha (35), a resident of Mysuru.

A goods vehicle rammed into the car he was driving, killing him on the spot. The body has been shifted to the hospital. Begur police visited the spot. Both the vehicles were damaged in the mishap.