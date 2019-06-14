Cabinet berths for anti-party workers: Ex-MP

Former Union Minister K H Muniyappa has rued that people involved in "anti-party" activities were being rewarded with ministerial berths while loyal workers were being neglected.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, Muniyappa, who tasted defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections, said that party cadre across the state had the feeling that loyal workers were being neglected and the national-level leaders should address the issue. He said that the coalition government had to continue in power due to "inevitable circumstances" in the state politics.

Muniyappa said that Congress and JD(S) workers did not work together at the grass root level during the Lok Sabha election. "If the workers had put in joint efforts, I feel that the Congress-JD(S) combine could have easily won 20 seats," he added.