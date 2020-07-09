Cabinet clears greenfield Vijayapura airport

The Cabinet on Thursday accorded its approval for a civilian airport at Vijayapura at a cost of Rs 220 crore.

“The Cabinet has given administrative approval for the airport project that will cost Rs 220 crore. Of this, Rs 95 crore will be released in the first year for civil works including leveling of grounds, construction of runway, taxiway, aprons and passenger terminal,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters.

The greenfield airport project is being executed by the Public Works Department that hopes to finish works in one year. According to Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is also the PWD minister, the airport will come up near the Buranapur and Madhubhavi villages.

Some 727 acres were acquired for the project and work was entrusted to MARG Ltd in 2010, which was cancelled in 2014. Once completed, the Vijayapura airport will function under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

The Cabinet also gave administrative approval for the Indian Institute of Information Technology at Raichur. “Over four years, we’ve committed to spend Rs 44.8 crore on infrastructure,” Madhuswamy said.

Madhuswamy said the Cabinet decided to give an interest-free loan of Rs 2,500 crore to help Escoms pay off debt - Bescom (Rs 500 crore), Hescom (Rs 400 crore), Gescom (Rs 1,000 crore) and Cescom (Rs 600 crore).

Other decisions

Develop, implement ‘e-Procurement 2.0’ project on PPP basis - Rs 184.37 crore.

Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane (Kavika) and Mysore Electrical Industries (MEI) to come under the energy department from commerce & industries department.

Reduce the market cess at

APMCs from 1.5% to 1%.

Approval to take up infrastructure works worth Rs 12.8 crore at Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences.

Transfer the ownership of 4.34 acres of land to Tiptur Guru Pardeshikendra Swami Rangapura Kshetra, whose lease has ended, at 50% guidance value.