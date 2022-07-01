Cabinet clears Rs 5,443 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission

The Cabinet approved on Friday projects worth Rs 5,443.64 crore to provide drinking water under the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)

The JJM project is known as 'Mane Manege Gange' in Karnataka.

Under JJM, Karnataka aims to provide tap water connections to 1.01 crore rural households in the state. So far, the government has clocked a coverage of 51.03% by covering 51.63 lakh households.

On Friday, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the Cabinet approved drinking water projects in Yadgir, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Koppal, Bidar and Haveri districts under the JJM. The biggest share of the approvals is for Yadgir at Rs 2,054 crore to cover all rural households in the district.

In a first, JJM will cover Tiptur and Chikknayanakahalli taluks in the arid Tumakuru district. In Tiptur, 398 households will get drinking water from the Hemavathi river through 40-km-long pipes at a cost of Rs 435 crore. Water will come to 147 households in Chikknayakanhalli, which Madhuswamy represents, from the Boranakanive reservoir costing Rs 115 crore.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Haveri district - he represents Shiggaon there - will get covered entirely under JJM after the Cabinet approved three projects worth Rs 1,322 crore.

When contacted, Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development & Panchayat Raj) L K Atheeq said large projects are being designed based on the availability of sustainable surface water sources so as to avoid depending on bore wells. “The effort is towards saturating an entire taluk or district. With these projects, we’re looking to provide a long-term sustainable backbone in terms of water availability,” he said.