Cabinet expansion by month end: CM

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru ,
  • Jan 27 2020, 22:42pm ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2020, 22:53pm ist

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Monday, said that he will expand the Cabinet by the end of the month.

The CM was speaking to reporters at a helipad at Singana Kuppe village in Holenarasipur taluk.

Yediyurappa said his participation in the meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, evoked good response. “Around 40 international companies have shown interest in investing in Karnataka,” he said.

Yediyurappa expressed hopes on getting huge investments, which will be a boon for agriculture and industries sectors.

