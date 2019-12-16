Cabinet expansion is CM’s prerogative: BJP's Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday said the Cabinet expansion was Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s prerogative and that he would not interfere in it.

Speaking to reporters here, Kateel said, “Yediyurappa will decide on the new inductions and the allotment of portfolios. The state leadership would then discuss on the list drawn by

the chief minister. We will make sure to provide adequate representation to all districts and the communities.”

Replying to a query on the nationwide protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Kateel said, “The Congress is stoking fire over the Citizenship Act.

The 134-year-old party has become bankrupt ideologically and organisationally. Hence, Congress is raising a storm on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Act is not against minorities, including Muslims,” he said.

“The said Act aims at giving Indian nationality to six minority communities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, most of whom migrated to India before independence,” he said.