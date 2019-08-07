Cabinet expansion may be delayed; Yediyurappa returns

The expansion of Yediyurappa Cabinet is likely to be delayed as the BJP top brass on Wednesday decided to defer the scheduled discussions and asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to come to Delhi again on a later date.

The CM, who came to Delhi on Monday to hold talks with the party’s national president Amit Shah, left for Bengaluru without meeting him.

Since all BJP leaders were in mourning after the death of Sushma Swaraj, the top brass decided to defer the talks.

“Though I had an appointment with Amit Shah, I could not meet him as he communicated to me to come to the national capital after the mourning period. I will come again, maybe next week,” Yeddyurappa told reporters before leaving for Bengaluru.

The party top brass also asked the CM to rush to Bengaluru and take stock of the flood relief works.

Though the CM met party working president J P Nadda on Tuesday briefly, he did not discuss the expansion issue.

The CM, who is under pressure from partymen as well as Opposition to expand the Cabinet, had sent a list of 50 MLAs for possible ministerships.

However, the party’s senior leaders were in a quandary on the 17 disqualified MLAs, whether to keep some slots vacant for them till Supreme Court verdict comes or accommodate their kin in ministry.