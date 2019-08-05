Cabinet expansion soon: KSE

MLA K S Eshwarappa said on Monday that the Cabinet, comprising disgruntled legislators of Congress and JD(S) who were not happy with the coalition government, would be formed in a week.

Speaking to reporters here, he made it clear that the party would not desert the disgruntled legislators under any circumstances. However, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would take the call on the full strength the Cabinet.

Referring to former chief minister Siddaramaiah's remark that a one-man army (Yeddyurappa) was ruling the state, he said Chief Minister Yediyurappa would go to Delhi on August 6 and urge the Centre to release more funds to tackle drought and flood in the state.

People had the feeling that there was no government in the state when H D Kumaraswamy was the chief minister, Eshwarappa said.

Hailing the Centre's decision to abolish special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, he said it was historic and was hailed at the global level.