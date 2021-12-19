Cabinet likely to take up anti-conversion bill today

Cabinet likely to take up anti-conversion bill today

The Opposition has accused the ruling BJP of dragging its feet over the Bill

  • Dec 19 2021, 23:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 03:43 ist
All eyes will be on the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Monday noon, during which the state government is expected to clear the controversial anti-conversion Bill.

Though the Belagavi legislature session began last Monday, the government is yet to table the much-discussed Bill in the Assembly.

The Opposition has accused the ruling BJP of dragging its feet over the Bill.

