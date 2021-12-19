Cabinet likely to take up anti-conversion bill today

All eyes will be on the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Monday noon, during which the state government is expected to clear the controversial anti-conversion Bill.
Though the Belagavi legislature session began last Monday, the government is yet to table the much-discussed Bill in the Assembly.
The Opposition has accused the ruling BJP of dragging its feet over the Bill.
