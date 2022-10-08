Cabinet panel to study internal quotas for SC/STs

A committee, under the law minister, will be constituted to submit a report on providing reservation within SCs and STs, the Cabinet decided on Saturday.

“The Justice H N Nagmohan Das Commission has quoted the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission’s report on giving internal reservation. We will study who should get how much internal reservation on a pro-rata basis,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters.

In 2021, Sadashiva Commission recommended the reclassification of the SCs into four groups - right, left, touchables and other SCs - for equitable distribution of reservation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Nagmohan Das Commission had pointed out that bottom-most communities had not received reservation benefits.

“There are many Supreme Court judgements on the internal reservation. We will take everybody into confidence before making a decision,” he said.

The special Cabinet meeting also decided to set up a separate development corporation for the Alemari (nomadic) communities as recommended by the Nagmohan Das Commission.

Pandora’s Box

There are reservation-related demands made by various other communities: The Panchamasali Lingayats want to come under Category 2A (they are now under Category 3B), Kurubas want to come under ST (they are now OBC), the Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas want to be included in the central OBC list.

But, Madhuswamy said the government wanted to first act on the SC/ST quota hike demand as “we had promised them” and “we didn’t want to open a Pandora’s Box”. He maintained that the government would discuss other demands. “It’s just that there’s no scientific report about their demands before us,” he said.

“We have admissions (education) and appointments (jobs) to be done. There were cries that SC/STs aren’t getting enough opportunities,” he said.