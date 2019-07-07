Cabinet rejig to save govt, says GTD

Higher Education Minister G T Deve Gowda said on Sunday that the Congress has decided to induct its rebel MLAs into the Cabinet in order to save the coalition government.

“The Congress high command has decided to drop some ministers and induct those who were denied ministerial berths. This is being done to save the coalition government. The decision in this regard will be announced soon...The government is safe,” he told reporters.

He said efforts were being made to pacify the 13 rebel MLAs who have already resigned. “These MLAs are upset for minor issues. I am also upset for some reasons. But that doesn’t mean the government has to be changed. We will talk to these MLAs and get them back to the party fold,” Gowda said.

Asked whether there will be change of guard in the coalition, he said leaders of the coalition government will take an appropriate decision in this regard. He also denied reporters that he was planning to resign and join the BJP. Later, JD(S) supremo

H D Deve Gowda held a meeting of party MLAs and appraised them of the political situation. Gowda is learnt to have asked the MLAs to support any decision the party takes in the interest of the coalition government.

‘No change of guard’

Besides, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar ruled out change of guard in the coalition, saying the Congress has already promised to extend its support to the JD(S)-led government for five years. “The government is safe. Some MLAs are upset and we will pacify them. The BJP is trying to fish in the troubled waters,” he charged.