Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha goes missing

V G Siddhartha, founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day outlets and son-in-law of former Chief Minister S M Krishna, who went missing was suspected to have committed suicide by jumping into Netravati River in Ullal on Monday midnight.

Former District in-Charge Minister U T Khader who learnt about the suicide rushed to the spot and assisted police in the search operation. City police commissioner Sandeep Patil and senior officials are at the spot.

According to police commissioner, Siddhartha had left Bangalore saying he is going to Sakleshpur. But on way, he told driver to travel to Mangaluru. On reaching Netravati Bridge, he got down from the car and told his driver to go ahead and stop. He was talking over the phone and went missing.

The car driver has suspected that he must have jumped into the river and informed the police.

Dog squad is used and it stopped at the middle of the bridge, said the commissioner. Boat service and the help of local fishermen being used to search in the river.

The police are also checking his phone calls and the last call made by him.