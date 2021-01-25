Calendar on Karnataka's biodiversity released

Bengaluru-based H Venkatesh Dodderi Foundation has unveiled a unique calendar depicting the various forms of biodiversity across Karnataka.
The calendar features acclaimed works of photographer Sagar Venkatesh.
Senior advocate Ashok Haranahalli unveiled the calendar at an event in Bengaluru on Saturday.
According to Venkatesh Dodderi, president of the foundation, several species are becoming extinct.
“Modern technology, which has made our lives simpler, are affecting the lives of birds and animals. This calendar is an attempt to document the unique species in our ecosystem,” he said.
Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man
How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'
'Kargil to become an adventure tourism destination'
Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize
SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food
The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss
Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?