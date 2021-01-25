Calendar on Karnataka's biodiversity released

Calendar on Karnataka's biodiversity released

Senior advocate Ashok Haranahalli unveiled the calendar at an event in Bengaluru on January 23

  • Jan 25 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 01:26 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Bengaluru-based H Venkatesh Dodderi Foundation has unveiled a unique calendar depicting the various forms of biodiversity across Karnataka.

The calendar features acclaimed works of photographer Sagar Venkatesh.

Senior advocate Ashok Haranahalli unveiled the calendar at an event in Bengaluru on Saturday.

According to Venkatesh Dodderi, president of the foundation, several species are becoming extinct.

“Modern technology, which has made our lives simpler, are affecting the lives of birds and animals. This calendar is an attempt to document the unique species in our ecosystem,” he said.

