Call helpline 1077 for emergencies: Hassan DC

Call helpline 1077 during emergencies: Hassan DC

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Aug 06 2020, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 15:09 ist

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting heavy rains the next 48 hours, Deputy Commissioner R Girish, has warned the people to take caution and not go near or cross rivulets, streams, lakes and rivers and also ensure that cattle are safe.

He has also appealed to the people living near the river banks to move to safety, as the water level may cross the danger mark.

People are requested to call the District Disaster Management cell on 08172-261111 or free helpline 1077 during emergencies.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Flood
Hassan

What's Brewing

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

 