Call helpline 1077 during emergencies: Hassan DC

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting heavy rains the next 48 hours, Deputy Commissioner R Girish, has warned the people to take caution and not go near or cross rivulets, streams, lakes and rivers and also ensure that cattle are safe.

He has also appealed to the people living near the river banks to move to safety, as the water level may cross the danger mark.

People are requested to call the District Disaster Management cell on 08172-261111 or free helpline 1077 during emergencies.