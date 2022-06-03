Campaign for puja at mosque: Security tightened in Srirangapatna

Additional police forces have been deployed across Srirangapatna town in the wake of “Moolamandira Chalo” campaign called by Hindu outfits on Saturday. The campaign demands the government to allow puja at Jamia Masjid, which, the Hindu outfits claim to be Moodalabagilu Anjaneyaswamy temple.

The administration has erected a temporary fence in 600-metre radius of the mosque. The police will use drone cameras to monitor movements near the mosque.

The Hindu outfits have planned to take out a march from Kuvempu Circle in the town to Jamia Masjid seeking permission to perform puja. They have also urged to suspend madarasa functioning there. The police have been deployed all along the route of the proposed march.

The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the town from 6 pm of June 3 till 6 am of June 5.

Tipu Wakf Estate secretary Irfan Ahmed said that namaz would be conducted as usual for five times on Saturday.

“The march by Hindu outfits will not affect the prayers. The district administration has promised that there will be no harm to the mosque. People of all communities live in harmony in the town. It is the outsiders, who are creating problems,” he said.

“Jamia Masjid is in the possession of Tipu Wakf Estate, but is maintained by the Archaeology Survey of India. The madarasa is functioning there from the day the structure was built. It is not possible to suspend it just because a few persons demand it. Our community will not react to any provocation. The Saturday’s attempt to enter the structure is politically motivated,” Irfan said.