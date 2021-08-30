Campus Front of India members protest against NEP 2020

Campus Front of India members protest against NEP 2020

The protesters urged the government and Mangalore University not to implement NEP

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 30 2021, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 17:00 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Members of Campus Front of India staged a protest against National Education Policy 2020, during the inauguration of NEP,  at the Mangalore University campus on Monday. 

The NEP 2020 was inaugurated by Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayana.  

Anticipating the protest, the police had strengthened security by blocking the main road leading to the University campus. 

The protesters urged the government and Mangalore University not to implement NEP. 

The police took all the protesters to custody and were taken to Konaje Police Station.

National education policy
Mangaluru
Mangalore University
Karnataka

