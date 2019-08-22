Cancellation of train services between Mangaluru-Hassan

Due to pending track restoration works on Hassan-Mangalore section, the service of seven trains running on the stretch will remain suspended till August 25.

Following heavy rain in the Ghat section, 59 incidences of land/boulder slides and tree fall were reported between Hassan and Subramanya Road from August 5 to 12. Debris of more than 75,430 cubic metres is falling from the embankment and causing extensive damage to track at many locations.

The track restoration work has been initiated at all critical locations with multiple machines and labour, despite the inclement weather. All landslides and breaches have been cleared except at three locations where the bank had eroded. “Senior officers from the zone and division are personally monitoring the work,” a source told DH.

The service of the trains has been suspended until August 25: Karwar to Yeshwantpur express train’s (Number 16516) journey on August 24 cancelled; Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express train (No 16518/16524) journey on August 23 and 24 cancelled; Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar express train (No 16511/16513) journey beginning on August 23 and 24 cancelled.

The services of Yeshwantpur to Mangaluru Junction express train (No 16575) commencing on Augst 25 has also been cancelled. Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express train (No 16514) has been partially cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru Central.

“If weather permits, the train services are expected to begin on the Ghat section from the night of August 25,” Senior Divisional Operations Manager and senior PRO, Mysuru division, South Western Railways Satish stated in a press release.