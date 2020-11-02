Cancellation of Tulu seminar flayed on social media

A Syndicate member of the Mangalore University was likely opposed to the invitation extended to Prof Bilimale, due to which the programme was cancelled

Naina J A
  • Nov 02 2020, 10:10 ist
JNU retired professor Dr Purushotham Bilimale. Credit: JNU website

The cancellation of international Tulu seminar, scheduled to be held on Sunday, has been severely criticised on social media.

The seminar was jointly organised by Mangalore University, Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Tulu Adhyayana Peetha, University Evening College PG department of Tulu, Namma Tulunad Trust and Tuluworld Kudla on account of Kannada Rajyotsava. 

Retired JNU professor Dr Purushotham Bilimale was invited for the seminar. It is said that a Syndicate member of the Mangalore University was opposed to the invitation extended to Prof Bilimale following which the programme was cancelled.

Netizens on social media have demanded that the name of the Syndicate member be revealed.

“There is no opposition for selling Mangalore Airport. However, there is opposition for inviting Bilimale sir who has worked for Kannada and Tulu languages,” stated messages on social media.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that he had no knowledge about the cancellation of the seminar.

He said that the seminar might have been postponed owing to technical reason.

