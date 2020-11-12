Candle pieces found in edible oil

A man from the town alleged that the edible oil he purchased from a shop in Bethu Road in Napoklu town, was adulterated.

Eliyanna, a resident of Napoklu, had purchased a packet of oil from the shop. When the packet was opened, he found candle pieces in the oil.

He immediately informed the shopkeeper and purchased another packet of the same brand oil and was shocked to find candle pieces in that packet as well.

Eliyanna complained that even as the oil has been adulterated, the price of edible oil has increased.