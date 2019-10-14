Captured tiger to remain in rehab centre

The tiger, which was successfully captured by the forest department on Sunday, will likely live out the rest of its days in captivity.

A senior forest official said that the animal may be held indefinitely at the rehabilitation centre of the Mysore zoo. “There is no question of releasing the animal back into Bandipur as many animal activists have called on us to do. People have to realiSe that this is an animal which has tasted human blood and can kill again,” said Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) “It is painful for us to do this, but there is no other choice,” he added.

The forest department also appeared to agree that there is an urgent need for advanced imaging equipment to help with future cases.

According to a source who was at Bandipur, the animal could have been captured on the third day of the hunt had the department had access to infrared equipment.

At present, the Forest department has just one-night vision scope, which is borrowed from the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Chamarajanagar.

Meanwhile, the tiger has been housed at Chamundi Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli, near Mysuru.

The male tiger, about four to five years of age, was shifted to the rehabilitation centre under the Mysuru Zoo on Sunday evening. Mysuru Zoo veterinarian Dr Ramesh said, “It is too early to say anything about the condition of the animal. We are monitoring it closely.”

Mysuru Zoo Executive

Director Ajit Kulkarni said that the health of the animal was stable and the tiger need to adjust to the new atmosphere.