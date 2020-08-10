Case against Facebook user for using morphed pics of PM

Case filed against Facebook user for uploading morphed photo of PM Modi

  • Aug 10 2020, 23:07 ist
Davangere police registered a case against Facebook user for allegedly uploading morphed images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Facebook.

According to police, the original images of Modi, Shah and Yediyurappa had been morphed and uploaded the same on Facebook by the user whose profile name is G H Naveen. An FIR has been registered under IPC section 505 (2) (public mischief) and sections of the Information Technology Act following the complaint by Shivamurthy and the investigation is on

