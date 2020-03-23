Case registered for spreading fake message

The police have booked a case against a man under IPC section 505 (1)B for spreading fake message on Covid-19 on whatsapp.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, Superintendent of Police K M Shantaraju stated that Kumsi police registered a case against Nagaraj, a resident and a teacher of Narayanapura in Shivamogga taluk. He had triggered tension among people by spreading a fake message on Covid-19 through Whatsapp.

The message read that some Covid-19 positive patients are in Shivamogga and people must not go to any hospital for treatment till they are traced.

He said forwarding fake messages in social media networking sites is an offence. So, the administrators of Whatsapp groups and users must be careful in this regard. He also warned that administrators of Whatsapp groups and senders of fake messages would be held liable and legal action would be initiated against them.

Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar stated that police have been instructed to initiate action against those send fake messages on Covid-19.