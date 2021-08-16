Caste census report politically motivated: Kumaraswamy

Caste census report politically motivated, says H D Kumaraswamy

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 16 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 00:50 ist
Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

Even as opposition leaders are demanding that the Kantharaju Commission's Socio-economic Survey (Caste census) report be made public, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged on Monday that the report is inaccurate and politically motivated.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy charged that Congress leader Siddaramaiah steered the report and the Commission's chairperson H Kantharaju was reduced only to the role of signing off on the report. "Ahinda has been used only for vested political interests," he further said.

Kumaraswamy's statements came in retort to Siddaramaiah's allegations that the Kumaraswamy-led coalition government had neglected the caste census report. 

The JD(S) leader also added that he will meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the issue of pending water projects including the Mekedatu and Yettinahole projects.

