Caste certificate to Brahmins: Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to issue caste certificates to Brahmins.

The minister said that the MLAs, members of the State Brahmin Development Board, the president of Brahmin Mahasabha and others approached him in this regard. The Revenue department has decided to issue caste certificate to the community people. The certificates will be issued at the Office of Deputy Commissioners and Thasildars, he said.

According to the minister, 3% of the total population of the state is Brahmins and the community people have never obtained caste certificates and it was not possible for them to avail

benefits.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said in Bagalkot that the government has decided to provide caste certificates to Brahmins following a decision of the Centre according 10% reservation for upper caste communities.