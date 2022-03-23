Caste is ordinarily determined by birth, says High Court

Holding that caste is ordinarily determined by birth, the High Court has dismissed the petition filed by a woman gram panchayat (GP) member who claimed to belong to a Scheduled Tribe (ST) after her marriage to a member of ST category.

“True it is, in rare circumstances a lady acquires the caste status of her husband provided she pleads and proves her admission to the community of the husband by social acceptance. However, that is not the case put forth by the petitioner in the court below in her objections to the election petition,” Justice Krishna S Dixit said upholding the order of a Shivamogga court declaring the election to be void.

The petitioner, Archana M G, had challenged the February 2, 2022 order by the additional senior civil judge and JMFC in Shivamogga, declaring her election as member of Balekoppa GP as void.

The election petition, under the provisions of Karnataka Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act, 1993, was filed by Abhilasha, who lost to Archana in the ward reserved for ST women in the election held on December 22, 2020.

“There is no dispute as to petitioner does not belong to Scheduled Tribe, by birth, although she claims to have acquired the said social status by marriage to a member of scheduled tribe. Ordinarily, caste is determined by birth and the caste of a person follows that of his/her father. That is why Mahabharath states: “daivaa yatnam kule janma, purushaa yatnam pourusham”,” Justice Krishna S Dixit noted, while rejecting the

petition.

The court observed that the petitioner’s plea of admission to the community of the husband by social acceptance is only a plea taken in the writ petition, an afterthought, and cannot be accepted as the pleadings in the election petition.

