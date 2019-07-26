CAT 2019 scheduled for Nov 24, regn open on Aug 7

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 for admission to Indian Institute of Managements (IIM) across the nation will be held on November 24, 2019 and IIM Kozhikode will be the convener.

As per the press communication, the official announcement of the date will be through public notification on July 28.

Prof Shubhasis Dey, Convener, CAT 2019, said in a press release that CAT will be conducted in two sessions. Registration will open on August 7, and close on September 18.

CAT 2019 will be conducted in over 156 cities across the country. Candidates will be given the option to select four cities in order of preference. Cities and centres will be assigned to the candidates only after the last date for registration is over and hence candidates need not rush to block slots and cities in the initial days of registration, release said.

The authorities concerned will try their best to assign candidates to their first preferred city. In case this is not possible, they will be assigned a city following their given order of preference. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted an alternate city. However, candidates will not be able to select the session because it will be assigned randomly.

Candidates must pay the registration fee through online payment only, which includes credit cards, debit cards and net banking. After submission of the application, candidates will be permitted to download their examination admit card from October 23, 2019 onwards, till the date of the test. The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. The test will be conducted in three sections - verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantiative ability.

The CAT website, which will go live on July 28 will contain a section on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that addresses some of the commonly asked queries regarding CAT 2019. Candidates may also contact the CAT help desk over email or phone, according to the press release.