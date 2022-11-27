CAT 2022 'moderately' difficult

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022, which was held on Sunday, was reportedly moderately difficult compared to previous years.

The test is a gateway for admissions into various postgraduate management courses at Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs). This year, the test was conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. According to the institute, 87% of the candidates were present.

As many as 2,56,885 candidates had registered across the country and the test was conducted in three slots. The turnout of candidates was good in Imphal, Ukhrul and Leh, sources in the IIMB said.

There were no technical glitches reported from any of the centres. The candidates who attended the second session felt the paper was bit tough.

"The questions were moderately easy and tricky too. There were no technical issues," said candidate Nishchith Awaji, who took exam from Bangalore centre.

Those who attended the session three felt that some questions were tricky.

The candidates will be shortlisted by the IIMs for the interview based on their own criteria. The answer key will be released few weeks after the test and the same will be announced on official website of CAT 2022.