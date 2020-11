A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday picked up former Congress minister Vinay Kulkarni from his residence in Shivagiri of Dharwad around 7 am in connection with the murder of Zilla Parishad member Yogeeshgouda in 2016.

Vinay was brought to the suburban police station in Dharwad for interrogation. It was not clear immediately whether he was arrested or taken in for interrogation.

The CBI team also took Vijaya Kulkarni, Vinay Kulkarni's younger brother, into custody.